Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, for winning the Anti-Corruption Lifetime Achievement Award.

This is even as he enjoined all Nigerians in leadership positions to emulate Malam Ribadu and see public office “as a public trust.”

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari rejoices with the pioneer chairman of the EFCC, noting that being one of eight recipients from five continents who won in various categories of the award organised by the prestigious Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award 2018, at its 3rd annual ceremony in Malaysia on Friday, “is a rare privilege and an acknowledgment of his fearless fight against corruption in his country.

“The award to Ribadu affirms our commitment to the campaign against corruption, which is one of the three focal areas of our administration. This also means that the world appreciates our determination to stem the negative effects of corruption on the country’s development.”

He urged the current leadership of anti-corruption organisations in the country not to be deterred in the face of “corruption fighting back in different forms and shapes.”