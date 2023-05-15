President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, for breaking the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual”.

Buhari who congratulated her via his verified twitter handle @MBuhari said: “I share the immense joy of all Nigerians as Hilda Bassey Effiong (Hilda Baci) makes history by breaking the world record for longest cooking marathon. A great day for Nigeria. We’re all very proud of what she has personally accomplished—and placing Nigeria in the global spotlight.”