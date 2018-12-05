Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the title of Ambassador In-Situ on the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mustapha Lawal Suleiman.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its spokesperson, George Ehidiamen Edokpa said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has conferred the title of Ambassador In-Situ on Mr. Mustapha Lawal Sulaiman, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Mr. Mustapha Lawal Sulaiman was deployed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Permanent Secretary on 24th September, 2018 from the Career Management Office (CMO) in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).”

Edokpa further said that following the conferment, Suleiman is to be addressed as Ambassador Mustapha Lawal Sulaiman in all correspondence.