From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and his family, over the passing of Mrs Jane Nnamani.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said he trusts the Almighty God to grant the family strength.

Buhari said he believes the good works of the late wife of Nnamani will always be remembered by her friends and associates, particularly the Amaechi Awknawnaw community, where she has been a source of hope and succour for many.

President Buhari urged the Nnamani family to look unto the Lord at this very difficult moment of pain and deep reflection, knowing that help comes only from Him.

The President prayed for God’s comforting arms over the family and a peaceful rest for the departed.

