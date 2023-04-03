From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with with former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, over the death of his wife, Ifeoma Ada Kalu, 61.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the

President commiserated with Kalu and Ifeoma’s family, friends and associates, urging trust in God for comfort and care during the very difficult period of pain and deep reflection.

President Buhari said he believes the testimonies of the late her fear of God and charity should provide strength for the family, knowing that she lived well, and served the will of the Almighty.

The President prayed for the repose of her soul, and fortitude for the family to bear the loss.