From Molly Kilete, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, commissioned 700 Ashok Leyland troops carrying vehicles to boost the operations of the Nigerian Armed Forces, with a promise to end insecurity before the expiration of his administration.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve and commitment to winning the war against insurgency and other forms of violent crimes, stressing that he would stop at nothing to ensure citizens have a new Nigeria free from insecurity before leaving office.

The president commended the armed forces for protecting and defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

Commissioning the vehicles virtually at a ceremony held in Abuja, the president, while noting that before his emergence, Boko Haram and other criminal groups had taken over some parts of the country, said his administration was able to equip the military to curtail the menace.

The president, who spoke virtually, said: “As a country, we are proud that since the first seven years, we have been able to revitalise our armed forces for the protection of Nigeria’s territorial integrity that was once violated by Boko Haram insurgency and other forms of criminality in the country.

He said: “Some of you may recall that in my inaugural speech as the president, I promised to put an end to Boko Haram, which hitherto constitutes a threat to Nigeria’s territorial integrity. To fulfill this promise, efforts on professionalism, capacity building in the armed forces, and the acquisition of brand new platforms and other supporting equipment were intensified to enable the military to discharge their duties respectively. “

Buhari, while expressing the hope that the vehicles would help improve the operational activities of the troops, said, “ I have no doubt that the deployment of these vehicles will increase the efficient capacity of the armed forces of Nigeria.