From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

President Muhammadu Buhari is about commissioning the much awaited second Niger Bridge.

The ceremony is holding at the Bridge Head by Toll Plaza Area, Asaba end of the bridge.

Mr. Buhari would be perform the ritual of commissioning the star project virtually from the council chambers in Aso Rock, Abuja.

He would also be inaugurating other projects including Lokoja-Oweto Bridge in Nasarawa/Benue states; Ikom Bridge in Cross River State; Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road; and Federal Secretariats in Gusau (Zamfara State), Awka Anambra State) and Yenogoa (Bayelsa State).

Dignitaries are arriving in trickles at the commissioning ground of the Second Niger Bridge which is the focal point.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, have arrived already.