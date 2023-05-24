From Molly Kilete, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the efforts of the armed forces in tackling terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, oil theft, and other security challenges and keeping the country United.

The President has also urged the armed forces to remain resolute and not to rest on their oars until insecurity was completely wiped out.

President Buhari gave the charge at the Regimental Dinner organised in his honour Tuesday night as part of the activities lined up for the May 29 inauguration ceremony in Abuja.

The President, while acknowledging the efforts of the military in tackling insecurity in the country, commended them for their loyalty, hard work, dedication, and selfless service to our beloved nation.

“Please permit me to appreciate our military for their loyalty, handwork, dedication, and selfless service to our beloved nation.

He said: “I am fully aware of all your sacrifices and commitments in tackling the myriad of security challenges and your contributions to the successful elections in our country.

“However, until the issue of insecurity is surmounted much more is still desired from the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Consequently, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies must always remain resolute in the face of the country’s insecurity challenges.

“Our administration before winding down will never relent to widen the support of the military to enable them to effectively peIt from their constitutional responsibilities.

“The ultimate sacrifice of our fallen heroes will never be in vain and the almighty God continue to grant them eternal rest.”

Earlier in his address, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, while reassuring Nigerians of the military’s commitment to the growth of democracy in the country, said the military in collaboration with other security agencies would stop at nothing to ensure the country was adequately secured as part of its effort to contribute to the development of the country.

Irabor, who pledged the military’s loyalty to the President and constitution as Buhari bows out of office, said “Our determination to uphold democratic growth is rock solid.

“I assure you that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will consolidate all the successes recorded so far, especially on the ongoing counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations across the country.

“We shall continuously and tirelessly strive to secure all that constitute Nigeria’s wealth as our contribution to national development.

“On behalf of officers and personnel of the armed forces, the police, and other security agencies I most sincerely thank the President for gracing this occasion.

“Your coming has boosted our morale. Consequently, I hereby reaffirmed our loyalty to the President and the constitution of Nigeria as this administration rounds off.”

The presidential dinner which was held at the newly constructed armed forces officers mess had in attendance Irabor Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, ministers, past service chiefs, heads of security and intelligence agencies, top government functionaries, state governors among other guests.