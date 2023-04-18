From Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for appointing Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (Rtd), as interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by the President of Niger Delta Rights Assembly (NDRA), Israel Bokromo, yesterday.

Bokromo noted that President Buhari demonstrated leadership skills by overlooking primordial sentiments and self-serving lobbyists in his choice of Ndiomu whom it said has brought sanity and order into the Programme.

“We wish to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing a true Niger Delta son in retired Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu as Interim Administrator of Amnesty Programme.

“We recognize the pressure mounted on President Buhari to discontinue the Programme by persons who do not mean well for the nation and Niger Delta people in particular.

“The President did not only snub the lobbyists, he appointed Ndiomu, a man of proven military discipline and integrity.

“We wish to place on record that Ndiomu’s appointment is not misplaced. Since his arrival at the Amnesty office, he has allowed an audit of the Programme’s activities which has exposed several fraudulent activities.

“He brought a regime of reforms that has helped to block the leakages and conduits through which many criminal-minded persons have been profiting and stealing money meant for the genuine ex-militants,” he said.

He further commended the present administration for involving critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta in maintaining peace and ensuring security of oil and gas infrastructure as well as stemming the tide of stolen crude in the creeks.

He said: “We note that the involvement of stakeholders like Mr. Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo) to secure oil and gas infrastructure in the creeks was a masterstroke that has significantly reduced the incidence of oil theft.”

According to him, the culture of probity, accountability and transparency instituted by Ndiomu is yielding anticipated results especially the exposure of monumental fraud bordering on flawed payment systems and contract inflation.

“Ndiomu has saved the programme over N1.5 billion from inflated contracts and has effectively positioned the Programme towards achieving its core mandate of addressing the needs of ex-militants rather than meeting the needs of a few emergency contractors who lack both competence and capacity,” he added.