…Sports Minister arrives Cairo to motivate team

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Flying Eagles to go for broke and win the ongoing CAF U20 AFCON in Egypt.

Nigeria will face The Gambia today in the semifinals of the competition with a ticket to the FIFA U20 World Cup finals already in the kitty.

Delivering President Buhari’s message to the team, the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, who arrived in Cairo on Sunday, alongside former Super Eagles captain and aide to Mr. President, Daniel Amokachi, encouraged the Flying Eagles to aim for the ultimate prize.

“Mr. President and indeed the whole of Nigeria is proud of what you have already achieved. That is the major reason I have been directed by Mr. President to come here to see you. The target is to win a World Cup ticket and you have done that.

“Now, go for the ultimate prize. You can repeat what you did at the WAFU B competition. You can smell the trophy now, so take it step by step and become African champions again,” Dare said.