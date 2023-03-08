From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on his 66th birthday, March 8, 2023.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari also equally felicitated with the entire Osinbajo family, wishing them many happy returns, as their son, husband and father turns another year, in good health and sound mind.

He lauded the sterling service Osinbajo has provided to the country, as an academic, Attorney-General of Lagos State (1997-2007), and Vice President (2015 till date).

He also applauded the deft way Osinbajo, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has combined scholarship with governance, and pastoral work, commending such dedication to the younger generation whom the Number 2 man serves as a torchbearer to.

President Buhari wishes the Vice President and his family joyful celebration, and greater grace ahead.