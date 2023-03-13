From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The General Overseer of All Nations Evangelism Ministries, (ANEM), His Grace, Archbishop Yimam Orkwar, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot guarantee a credible population census in Nigeria.

Archbishop Orkwar stated this while speaking at the Faith Cathedral, Makurdi.

He said Nigerians must prevail on their leaders and president Buhari in particular, not to carry out such huge projects or the exercise in the remaining days of their administration.

Orkwar also said that leaders, especially of the Christian faith, must not shy away but be in the forefront to give direction and speak truth to authority when the need arises.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari has not only failed on all his campaign promises but has, at the twilight of his administration, brought untold hardship on the populace, with his “fraudulent naira redesign policy, currency swap and the shambolic presidential election that had fallen far below expected standards.”

Orkwar opined that by these antecedents, President Buhari will never be in a position to preside over a critical exercise that will give sincere and acceptable housing and population census results to the nation.

The cleric maintained that even as the exercise is not yet conducted, serious apprehensions have been raised from different quarters over the acceptability of the results that will be gotten therefrom due to brazen nepotism, favouritism and outright bias the president has consistently shown on many occasions.

He urged spirited Nigerians from all walks of life to rise up and stop the president from going ahead to conduct the national exercise estimated to cost over N800 billion when he has less than three months to leave office.

He wondered why the president is insisting on carrying out major events like the naira redesign and swap and population census all within a period of fewer than five months if not because of some alleged ulterior motives especially projecting a particular tribe ahead of others.

The bishop also wondered why President Buhari would not heed the complaint of the Director-General of the National Population Commission, Dr Osifo Ojogun, who lamented that the shift of the March 11 governorship elections would affect the conduct of the population census exercise in the country.

Preaching on the theme, “Turn To God Now”, Archbishop Orkwar remarked that evil storm is gathering and so all men are expected to turn to God for salvation.

Quoting the scriptures according to Proverbs 1: 20, 9 and 10 and Isaiah 33: 6, the cleric opined that knowledge and wisdom are the stability of the times, without which distress and anguish will come on the people consequentially.

He tasked the congregants to worship God in spirit and truth so that they will make heaven on the day of judgement.