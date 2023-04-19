From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja setting aside the removal of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the President noted that although the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation /Minister for Justice is yet to receive a formal copy of the ruling, he affirmed that due judicial process will be followed, and NNPCL has already taken steps to go on appeal.

“The Administration respects the Rule of Law, and nothing will be done outside it to resolve the matter, the President says.

“He sues for calm from all sides involved,” the statement read.