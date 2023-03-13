From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Abuja from his hometown of Daura, Katsina State where he had gone to vote in the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections that were postponed to March 18.

While in Daura, the President received the Governor of Imo State, Mr Hope Uzodinma, and the APC gubernatorial aspirant of Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, and also had a pally with his former classmates who visited him at his residence.

The President also inspected a Guard of Honour at Umaru Musa Yaradua International Airport shortly before his departure.

The President is expected back in Daura on Friday for the gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections on Saturday, March 18.