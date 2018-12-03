“There is only one gladiator and that is the current president, Muhammadu Buhari. They are saying this is the toughest election in the history of Nigeria.”

Romanus Ugwu, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Verbal fireworks reverberated in the camps of President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, over the anticipated outcome of the February 16, 2019 presidential poll.

Minister of the Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd) fired the first salvo as he boasted that Atiku would not only suffer a bloody nose in the election, the poll would be his political graveyard.

“In this race, there is only one gladiator and that is the current president, Muhammadu Buhari. They are pretending by saying this is the toughest election in the history of Nigeria. Toughest for him (Atiku), certainly not for President Buhari.”

The minister who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Aliyu Ibrahim Gebi, during the APC Correspondents media interactive session, said Buhari would not have had any business in the contest if people like Atiku had performed while in government.

“l am from the North East, the same region with Atiku. As a contender, what has he done for our region? What has he done for us as a people? What has he done for IDPs and widows?

“What has he done for the orphans? What has he done for people outside his own immediate circle? So, it is easy for people to talk but where was he…If l am going to Bauchi from where I will spend five to six hours, I will spend nine to 10 hours.

“Where was he when the bombs were going off? Where was he when people were killed, slaughtered in their homes? Where was he when people were being abducted? Where was he when the poor could not eat because they cannot go out to farm and feed their families? Where was he when people were driven forcefully out of their homes? I ask him again, where was Atiku?

“So, this will be the easiest election in the history of Nigeria as far as President Buhari and APC is concerned. Other elections, l don’t care about, but as far as the presidential election is concerned, this will be a walk over. Atiku will not even win Adamawa much less Taraba or Gombe and then Bauchi.

“lf he had done what he should have done (when he was vice president to Olusegun Obasanjo for eight years), then maybe the story would have been different. If Atiku had done what he should have done, l assure you that President Buhari would not have even bothered contesting.