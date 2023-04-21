From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension from office of Hudu Ari, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State pending the completion of investigation by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on the conduct/actions of the REC during the Supplementary election in Adamawa State.

According to a statement by Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the president directed his immediate investigation and prosecution, if found liable.

The president also directed the IGP, Director-General of the Department of State Services, and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to probe roles of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of Ari and if found culpable, appropriate disciplinary actions, to be meted out to officers involved.