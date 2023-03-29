From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of six (6) new Federal Permanent Secretaries in Federal Civil Service following the recently conducted selection process.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who made the made disclosure in Abuja, listed them as follows:

Messrs. Mahmud Adam Kambari, from Borno State, Esuabana Nko Asanya, Cross River State, Lamuwa Adam Ibrahim, Gombe State, Yakubu Adam Kofar-Mata from Kano State, Oloruntoba Olufemi Michael, Ogun State and Richard P. Pheelangwah from Taraba State.

The Director of Communications at the Service, Mohammed Ahmed, in a statement said the swearing in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course.