From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, as the substantive Accountant-General of the Federation following the successful conduct of a selection process to fill the existing vacancy.

This was contained in a statement, dated 19th May, 2023, and signed by the Director, Communications, Mohammed Abdullahi Ahmed, on Friday, in Abuja.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known Friday 19 May, 2023, adding that the appointment is with effect from Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Madein was born on 7th of March, 1965 in Iperu Remo Ikenne LGA Ogun State, and until her appointment, she was the Director of Finance and Accounts in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).