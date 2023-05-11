From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the retiring Assistant Inspector General of Police, Garba Umar, as a Senior Security Adviser on International Police Cooperation and Counter-terrorism in the office of the Minister of Police Affairs.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the appointment is to enable Nigeria to keep the important position and make way for him to complete his nationally beneficial tenure as an Executive Member of the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL).

According to the statement, in approving his appointment, President Buhari took note of a precedent in which a former Executive Member, AIG Kamal Subair (retd) was retained in service by the Federal Government of Nigeria after retirement in 2018.

President Buhari also took note of the fact that during his tenure as a member of the Executive Committee, Umar assisted Nigeria in many ways, with the hope that in the remaining year, he will even do more in securing equipment for crimes, border management and counter-terrorism for the country and in helping to get more Nigerians into important positions in the INTERPOL.

Umar’s tenure at the INTERPOL ends in November 2024, and his new appointment as Senior Security Adviser takes effect from May 16.