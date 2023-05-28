From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari ,

Following his assent to the National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children Education Bill 2023, has approved the appointment of the outgoing Member of the House of Representatives for Kano Municipal, Sha’aban Sharada as Executive Secretary.

In a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the new Executive Secretary has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from Bayero University, Kano and a Master of Business Administration from University of Chichester, United Kingdom.