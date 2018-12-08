Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of nine new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

In a statement by by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, said they will be sworn in and assignment of portfolios at a yet to be determined date.

The successful Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin are: Dr. Bakari Wadinga (Adamawa), Dr. M.K. Dikwa, (Borno), Dr. Ajani Magdalene N. Olor (Delta), Umakhihe Ernest Afolabi (Edo) and Mbaeri Maurice Nnamdi (Imo).

Others are Babatunde Lawal (Lagos), Festus Yusuf Narai Daudu (Nasarawa), Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan (Osun) and Dr. Musa Hanafi Moriki Zamfara.