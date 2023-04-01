From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the former Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr Anthony Sani as the Chairman, Board of Biosafety Management Agency (BMA).

Biosafety Management is an agency under the Ministry of Environment.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, the former ACF Scribe said the appointment is for a period of four years.

Sani, who hails from Nasarawa State is a pharmacist by profession.

He said in a statement, “President Mohammed Buhari appointed me as chairman of Board of Biosafety Management Agency under Ministry of Environment.

“We were inaugurated by the Hon minister of Environment, Barr. Muhammed Abdullahi on Thursday March 30,2023. The appointment is for a period of four years”.