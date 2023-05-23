From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Dr. Steven Andzenge, as the Executive Director (Legal Services/Company Secretary), Niger Delta Power Holding Company Nigeria Limited, for an initial term of four years effective from 16th May, 2023.

Director, Information, Willie Bassey, until this appointment, he had served as Executive Commissioner, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, and also as Chairman, Presidential Visitation Panel to Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

The President while congratulating Andzenge on the appointment, urged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on this assignment.