Nigeria track sensation Tobiloba Amusan has promised to be back stronger and better, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The Nigerian International failed to defend her crown in the Women’s 100-meter hurdles final, finishing in the 6th position.

While speaking after the race, Amusan apologized for not living up to the billing and also appreciated fans for their support.

It was quite “a journey getting into the final” despite all she had gone through in the last couple of weeks.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to those who have been supporting me through the ups and downs, Ya’ll stand by me, and keep praying for me, God Bless you all, I am sorry I might have let you all down, but we will back stronger definitely.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one; nobody likes to lose but considering what I have gone through in the past couple of months, I’m so grateful that I came out,” she said.