Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has been given the all clear to participate in the World Championship starting this weekend in Budapest Hungary.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) initially suspended Amusan for missing three consecutive tests but has now given her the go ahead to represent Nigeria at the World Championship.

She appeared before the jury Thursday and she got a favourable verdict.

Amusan ran the fastest time ever in the hurdles at 12.12 seconds in the semi-final of the women’s 100m hurdles and in the final she recorded 12.06, it was adjudged to the wind aided. The stunning delivery left the world spellbound.

And ahead of the Budapest 2023 contest she is the woman to beat, but her suspension in July cast a shadow on her quest to retain the title. She had posted a 12.34 seconds after a slow start to the season.

Nia Ali leads the world ahead of Budapest athletics showpiece with 12.30 seconds. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and Kendra Harrison have 12.31 season best.