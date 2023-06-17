Filmmaker and director, Brown Nnaemeka Ene is set to hit Toronto International Nollywood Festival with his latest movie project, Ifediche.

Written by Bright Wonder Obasi, Ifediche was nominated for Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. Though, it didn’t win, the Igbo movie is taking Ene far and wide.

“Ifediche is my best film so far. It’s about a girl, who wants to be the best in what she does. She got herself making and selling Okpa. She later got herself an empire while selling Okpa. It’s a family story that people should look forward to seeing in the cinemas. It has been selected for the Toronto International Nollywood Festival,” he revealed.

Ene, who is the chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Enugu State chapter, says he has no regret leaving the civil service to become a filmmaker.

“My success story has been a source of motivation. Looking back to where we started, it has been a beautiful journey. I was in the civil service but left to do movies. I started as production assistant and I’m now a filmmaker and director. I am grateful. I derive my inspirations from the reality of life, the day-to-day activities of man,” he stated.