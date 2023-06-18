By Patrick Iwelunmor

As events (including political campaigns and all forms of mudslinging) leading to the 2023 presidential elections gathered momentum, this writer observed with cautious sentiment how supporters of the two most important political parties in Nigeria engaged one another in very unpalatable manners, to the extent that physical assaults became inevitable. For the OBIdients, Bola Ahmed Tinubu lacked what it takes to become President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Their opinionated stance on Tinubu’s candidacy was further fueled by very disturbing prophecies given by some Nigerian prophets who boasted about their close affinity to the Throne of Heaven. Some of them had it that Tinubu would not live to see his inauguration, even if he maneuvered his way to victory in the elections. Others said he was going to be arrested by the military on inauguration day.

Those “prophecies” created fear in the minds of many BATists and also derailed national confidence with regards to the security of lives and property. This writer was one of those who feared that Nigeria could be on the brink of another civil war with the level of ethnic hatred and acrimony animated by the spate of unfounded rumour-mongering coupled with reckless prophetic dissipations that put everyone on edge. However, in the midst of the dark cloud of uncertainty and unease unleashed on our national psyche by prophets of doom, one humble servant of God who prefers to be addressed as Brother Joshua Iginla changed my perspective to the unfolding political theatrics in black Africa’s most populous nation. He had prophesied that the most hated and criticized candidate would emerge as Nigeria’s 16th President. That prophetic declaration got me reflecting about life and the inanity of human opinions in the sight of God. I began to realise that if God were to be as some Nigerians painted Him, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would never be President of Nigeria, going by the very terrible and terrifying allegations levelled against him by his political opponents. Again, Brother Joshua Iginla’s prophecy reminded me that God’s ways and thinking are not the same as those of man. There are ample exemplifications in the Holy Bible, where God took decisions that altered human reality and expectations, largely because of His omniscient and unquestionable nature. Who would have believed that David, among all of Jesse’s sons, would ever ascend the throne in Israel?

One thing Christians should learn from Brother Joshua Iginla’s prophecy about the 2023 Presidential election is the fact that God’s mind cannot be mirrored through intuitive vituperations mostly borne out of anger, hatred and frustration as seen in many Nigerian social media preachers who call themselves prophets. How can you wish a man dead simply because you do not like his style, tribe and religion? Remember, God Himself said He would have mercy on whom He pleases, irrespective of the person’s past, age and other worldly criteria. That I do not like Tinubu does not mean that God has rejected Him. In fact, I voted for Peter Obi but in my mind, I was psychologically prepared for any eventuality because I have tried to understand that one of the characteristics of God is springing surprises against the run of play. Despite the widespread hatred and condemnation of his candidacy, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC emerged the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. If it was not the will of God, it would not have been possible. Where are those prophets of doom who almost tore the country apart with their prophetic permutations?

While I will continue to support Peter Obi as long as he continues to aspire to the highest office in the land, I will also face the reality of a Tinubu Presidency and pray that God uses him to make the country better for all Nigerians, irrespective of age, gender, ethnicity and religion. Let us learn to be liberal in our thoughts and expectations and accept the will of God at all times. LET LOVE LEAD!

Iwelunmor writes from Lagos