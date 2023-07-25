From Fred Itua, Abuja

Lord John David Taylor of Warwick and member, House of Lords in the United Kingdom Parliament, has described the Nigerian Woman as industrious, focused and goal-oriented, promising to begin a project for the enhancement of the fortunes of the girl child in the most populous black nation in the world.

Lord Taylor made the comments in London at the launch of the one-hundred-and-ninety-page book titled; “Beyond Beauty” written by the award-winning author Dr Blessing Agbomhere.

The book, which captures the values of education, entrepreneurship, patriotism and community service as portrayed by notable Nigerian women such as Esther Agbomhere, Dora Akunyili, Stella Adadevoh, Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, including young women in the country, portrays the story of a young woman who, through the tutelage of her mother and society, realises that beauty is more than what the eyes can see.

A statement issued by the author, Blessing Agbomhere said the well-attended book launch brought together the ‘creme de la creme’, in London among whom are; the Worshipful, the Mayor of Royal Borough of Greenwich, Cllr. Dominic Mbang; His Royal Highness Togbi Adza, Royal Adzorvia of Anlo Kingdom, Volta Region of Ghana; Mr Richard of RichieRich Global; Prof Dr Pauline Long; Dr Marthins Abhurimhen; Actress Victoria Inyama; Lady Marlene Okorie; and notable Nigerian politicians, chief executives and opinion moulders like Caliph Jarret Tenebe, Edo State APC Deputy State Chairman; Hon. Emmanuel Momoh, President of the Movie Producers’ Association of Nigeria; Dr Blessing Ebigieson and many others.

According to the statement, Lord Taylor had taken his time to read every page of the book which is in the form of a play and congratulated the author for putting together a masterpiece which expressed the determination and courage of the typical Nigerian woman, such as the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Lord Taylor promised to be part of the initiative to promote the book and its message in Nigeria.