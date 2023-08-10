Desmond Mgboh, Kano

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has pledged the commitment of his government to working with Nigeria in its efforts to achieve a better well-being for its citizens.

He spoke, Thursday, during a working visit to Jigawa State where he expressed interests in the economic programmes of the government, particularly those that are targeted at alleviating the challenges faced by the ordinary citizens.

Montgomery further pledged increased interventions in the health ,education and agricultural sectors of Jigawa State

The Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, in his welcome address, expressed delight at the visit while apprenticing the fruitful relationship between the state and British High Commission in Nigeria

He said the British government’s areas of interest were line with the 12-point agenda of the Jigawa State Government as contained in the states blueprint.

He recalled that Richard had been to Jigawa as head of the Department for International Development (DFID) and that the training programmes that the department had conducted were of impactful significance to the trainees and the state as a whole.

He said: “We have a very good, outstanding relationship with the British government for over two decades, right from the days of DFID and now FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office).”

Among the entourage of the British High Commissioner were Dr. Nadeem Hassan Sheikh, Human Development and Demography; Anisa Islam, Political Section Leader; Abubakar Tijjani, Katsina and Jigawa Regional Co-ordinator.