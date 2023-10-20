From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, has approved the confirmation of the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The President tasked Adeniyi to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment.

The appointment, according to a statement issued by Director, Information Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, takes effect from 19th October, 2023 and his tenure is in accordance with the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR).

Tinubu had in June 21, 2023, appointed Adeniyi, then deputy comptroller general of Customs, as the acting Comptroller General of the service.

Until his appointment as the acting Comptroller General of the service, Adeniyi was DCG in charge of Strategic Research and Policy at the Customs Headquarters in Abuja.

He served as Customs spokesman for almost two decades until January 2017 when he was redeployed to the Apapa Area Command as a Deputy Comptroller.

He was promoted to the rank of Comptroller in 2017 and appointed Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

In 2019 he was redeployed to serve as the Controller of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, Lagos.

He was promoted to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General in February 2020 shortly after he supervised the seizure of $8.07 million cash being illegally taken out of Nigeria through the E-Wing of the international airport tarmac. He was subsequently posted to head the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja as Commandant.

In recognition of his service, former President Muhammadu Buhari, on October 11, 2022, conferred the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) on Adeniyi.