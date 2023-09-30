From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, have decorated the former Force Commander ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB) Brigadier General Al-hassan Muhammad Grema with the National Order of Merit, Cooperation and Development Medal.

The decoration ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace in Bissau.

Gen Grema, was the pioneer Force Commander of the ESSMGB which was deployed to Guinea Bissau in April 2022. The deployment was necessitated following the failed coup attempt in that country on February, 1, 2022 during which the President and his cabinet were attacked at the Palacio do Governo while holding a meeting.

The ESSMGB under Gen Grema’s 17-months stewardship stabilized Guinea Bissau and ensured peace and stability. According to many sources, the presence of the ESSMGB ensured an atmosphere of peace and security in the fragile West African country as evidenced by the huge increase in economic activities and return of many INGOs and global organizations. Several countries including the US are also working on reopening their diplomatic missions and offices in Bissau.

A statement by the acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said the award ceremony which was well attended by the Guinea Bissau military and political top hierarchy, saw President Embalo poured encomiums on on Gen Grema and wished him well.

The Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Gwabin Musa commended Brig Gen Grema for making Nigeria proud and call on other Commanders in various foreign missions to emulate the shining example of the Senior officer.