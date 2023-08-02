From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Government has opened an alternative route in Olodo, Ibadan, following the collapse of the Olodo Bank Bridge due to flooding to ensure free flow of traffic for residents of Olodo community and its environs, as well as travellers between Ibadan and Iwo in Osun State.

The 2.5 kilometre Oki Junction-Olodo Bank Road has been fixed by the government as an alternative route for road users in the axis.

The Commissioner for Works, Public Infrastructure and Transport, Prof Kehinde Shangodoyin, who visited the site, in company of Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, and an engineer from the Peculiar Ultimate Concerns, the contractors handling the Ibadan-Iwo-Osogbo Road, made the disclosure and assured the public that the collapsed bridge would be fixed in six months.

According to him, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde has directed that another route from Oki through Kumapayi to Olodo, which is 3.8km, should be fixed as an alternative, and the Ministry will begin work on that project immediately.

Sangodoyin appealed to road users to manage the alternative infrastructure so as not to cause hardship for other road users. He added that work on the collapsed bridge would begin in a few days.

His words: “You recall that sometimes last year, His Excellency, Governor Makinde and former governor of Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, flagged off a 35.7km road project from Iwo Road Interchange to Odo-Oba to Osogbo.

“Few weeks ago, we also noticed that the bridge along Olodo road would not be able to contain the downpour of rain and we were thinking of having a box culvert there, but because of the volume of the rain, we are changing it to a bridge, which will take some time for us to complete.

“So, we needed to look for the easiest route to reduce the hardship on that road. Now, we have located a road, which is 2.5km from Oki junction to Olodo Bank. What we have done on this road is some repair work because it is an old and abandoned road.

“We have on the road 4m width of bridge, which was constructed during the Western region. We also have two streams in which we have placed steel pipes which are 6m long and 1.2m diameter. We have done some classification and put some stone base so that it will be passable for our people.

“Governor Makinde directed my Ministry to be proactive on it and make sure that the road is open to our people. So, that is why we are here today to say that we have done it and it has become an alternative route for us to be able to start the work from Iwo Road Interchange to Odo-Oba, especially on the bridge. By the grace of God, we are going to start next Monday.

“Also, we have identified another route, Oki-Kumapayi to Olodo, which is 3.8km. We are going to embark on the project so that we can have two alternative routes for our people plying this road.”

However, some road users in the area have commended the state government for the quick intervention on the alternative routes, describing it as a welcome development.

One of the residents of the area, Segun Ogundele, said: “We appreciate the government and pray that God will reward this government.” Another resident, Tunde Oyeleke, thanked the government for the alternative road but appealed for the completion of the bridge to be fast-tracked.