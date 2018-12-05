The highly controversial Brexit deal tagged the “Chequers proposal” recently signed by EU leaders is on the front burner of current British political debate

Nwabueze Akabogu (JP)

In about four months from now and precisely on 29th March 2019 Britain will formally terminate her membership of the fifty one years old European union (EU) amidst great political tension and uncertainty. At the moment the UK appears to be in a serious dilemma and terrible quagmire on her future occasioned by the current highly confused and volatile political situation in the country.

The highly controversial Brexit deal tagged “Chequers proposal” recently signed by the European Union leaders at Brussels is certainly on the front burner of the current British political debate and which has obviously reached the breaking point in the unfolding political drama. The diehard “Brexiteers” particularly within the governing Conservative Party were already calling for the head of the British Prime Minister Theresa May for what they considered as her shoddy negotiations of the Brexit deal with the European leaders which they termed “a complete sell out”.

The British Parliament (House of Commons) is due to vote in a crucial debate on the so-called Theresa May’s “chequers deal” on 11th December, 2018. According to political watchers at Westminster, the Brexit deal obviously appears to be dead on arrival even as many MPs particularly among the back benchers within the governing Conservative Party were already set to vote against the “obnoxious” Brexit deal.

And only recently many senior Ministers in May’s Cabinet had to resign from their posts due to their outright rejection of the deal they felt was a monumental betrayal of the British people who had voted decisively to leave the European Union (EU). One of the senior cabinet Ministers that had to quit his job was the flamboyant and irrepressible former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson who was an outspoken critic of May’s Brexit deal.