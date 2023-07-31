From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Breastfeeding newborn babies within an hour of birth is healthier, and helps in building children’s immunity and mental capacity, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.

UNICEF Chief of Field Office, North East, Phuong Nguyen, disclosed this on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, at a press briefing with newsmen to mark World Breastfeeding Week.

“For newborns, there is evidence that immediate breastfeeding within the first hour of birth and exclusive breastfeeding for the six months is a nutritional magic bullet that protects them from opportunistic infections and helps to build their fragile immunity,” she disclosed.

She said no supplement could duplicate or replace early initiation of a mother’s breast milk and exclusive breastfeeding.

She urged mothers to start breastfeeding their babies as soon as they are born and maintain such for six months without water or any processed foods.

The UNICEF chief said statistics show that over 58 per cent of newborns in Borno are not exclusively breastfed for six months while neighbouring Yobe State has over 75 per cent. She described the situation as unacceptable to UNICEF.

“Early initiation and exclusive breastfeeding with zero water for months are child protection measures which contribute greatly to their wellbeing and set them up for high achievement in life,” she said.

She identified low mental capacity, less developed learning mental state and weak immunity system as parts of the consequences of poor or lack of exclusive breastfeeding.

World Breastfeeding Week is marked annually to sensitise nursing mothers on the essence of exclusive breastfeeding. UNICEF said it has been working with government and community members across the northeastern states.