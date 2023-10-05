From Idu Jude, Abuja

Dana Air has restated its commitment to raising awareness for breast cancer in Nigeria.

The airline in a statement by its Head of Corporate Communications Kingsley Ezenwa said: This month serves as a poignant reminder regarding the significance of early detection practices alongside education initiatives and support systems for those impacted by breast cancer as we fight together to overcome this disease.”

The statement further read in parts, “Dana Air prioritizes the well-being of its passengers and community, and we are thrilled to join forces with numerous individuals and organizations worldwide in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

“At Dana Airlines, we wholeheartedly acknowledge the importance of this international health endeavor. We are fully committed to raising awareness concerning breast cancer while extending our unwavering support towards all individuals engaged in combating this formidable battle.

“Similarly, the airline has also praised teachers for their invaluable contributions towards shaping the future, the society and the nation at large”.

Also commenting On the theme to mark World Teachers’ Day 2023, the Chief Operating Officer of the airline, EmemObong Ettete said, ”At Dana Air, our commitment to excellence goes beyond the skies. It extends to supporting the educators who shape our world’s future leaders.

We believe that education is the foundation of progress, and teachers are the architects of that foundation and on this special day, we recognize the dedication, resilience, and compassion of teachers worldwide. We stand in solidarity with the global imperative to reverse teachers shortage and empower educators for the education we all aspire to have.”

A multiple award-winning airline, Dana Air was named among 100 Nigeria’s Most Respected Brands According to a survey conducted by BusinessDay’s Research and Intelligence Unit (BRIU) in 2015.

The respondents rated companies having the best product packaging, advertising and customer complaint resolution centers.