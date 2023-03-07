From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as no fewer than 100 stern-looking battleready combined team of security agencies took over strategic positions to secure the secretariat on Tuesday.

But despite the presence of the security agencies, different categories of protesters continued to storm the headquarters to register one form of disappointment or the other.

The first to arrive at the early hours were protesters allegedly from Anambra State that stormed to demand for the outright cancellation of the Senatorial election that produced Ifeanyi Ubah.

Grounding both vehicular and human traffick, the protesters had enumerated the factors that flawed the Anambra South senatorial election, describing it as a total sham.

They brandished posters with various inscriptions like ‘election never held in Anambra South’, ‘INEC must demonstrate fairness’, ‘remove REC Anambra State’, ‘INEC has failed the country’, ‘we demand total cancellation of Anambra South senatorial election’, ‘Anambra cannot be ruled by thugs’,…among others.

Shortly after their departure, pro-Tinubu protesters, in their thousands arrived the secretariat by 11am on countless number of vehicles, in anticipation that the Atiku Abubakar-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) protesters will return to continue with their protest.

They also bear posters with inscriptions majorly supporting the commission for conducting a free, fair and credible presidential election that produced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They warned of dare consequences of the commission cancelling the election, emphasising that they will make the country ungovernable if there is any attempt to make the February 25 presidential election like June 12, 1993 MKO Abiola.

“We are here to register our solidarity with the commission. We want to assure you that Nigerian youths, women, men, old are solidly behind the commission,” they said singing the trademark sung “on your mandate we shall stand…”

However, as the protest lasted, the security agents though wielding guns and weapon, maintained utmost civility in dealing with the protesters.