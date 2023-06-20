From Molly Kilete, Abuja

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police(IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, is set to assume office as the IGP.

Egbetokun who is currently meeting with his predecessor Usman Alkali Baba, and other Management staff at the police force headquarters, will take over formally at eleven o’clock this morning.

The handing and taking over ceremony according to a press invitation on the police media platform would take place at the IGP, conference room at 11am.

Details later