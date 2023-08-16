From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has assigned portfolios to ministers that were recently confirmed by the Senate.

While Northwest has 10 ministers, Northeast has six, North central has eight, Southwest has nine, Southeast has five and South South has five.

The list released by the Presidency on Wednesday has the Former governor of Rivers State Nyesome Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salako, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun.

The list has Bunmi Tunji -Ojo- Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu, Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite, Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy

Former governor of Ebonyi State Dave Umahi is Minister of Works, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri and Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh.

Others are Hannatu Musawa as Minister of Art, Culture and creative Economy, Mohammed Badaru- Minister of Defence, Bello Mattawale, Minister of State Defense, Minister of State Education, Yusuf Sununu, Minister of Housing and Urban development, Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of State Housing and development, Abdullahi Gwarzo, Minister of Budget and National planning, Atiku Bagudu.

The President also reserved the Minister of Environment and Ecological Management for the Nominee from Kaduna state who is yet to be annouced.

Minister of State , FCT Mairiga Mahmud, Minister of State Water resources and sanitation, Bello Goronyo, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Education Tahir maman, Minister of interior, Saidu Alkali, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, Coordinating Minister of health and social welfare, Ali Pate, Minister of Police affairs, Ibrahim Geidam.

Minister of State steel development, Maigari Ahmadu, Minister of Steel development, Shuaibu Audu, Minister of Information and National orientation, Muhammed Idris.

Lateef Fagbemi is Attorney of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Minister of Labor and employment, Simon Lalong, Minister of State Police affairs, Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim, Minster of Special duties and intergovernmental affairs Zephaniah Jisalo.

While Joseph Utsev is Minister of Water resources and sanitation and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security is Aliyi Sabi Abdullahi.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale said the retreat for the Ministerial appointees is to hold next week after which they will be sworn- in.