…protesters block Total roundabout in Lafia

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State capital, Lafia, has been thrown into a state of unease as protesters blocked Total roundabout, causing traffic gridlock in the area.

Reports indicate that the protesters are dissatisfied with the outcome of the recently concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

The protest turned violent, with one person confirmed dead and several others injured. Eyewitnesses say that the protesters were holding placards and some of them engaged in acts of vandalism and destruction of public and private property.

The security agencies have been deployed to the scene to restore calm and maintain law and order.

The situation in Nasarawa remains tense, with many residents expressing concern about the possible escalation of violence.

The incident has sparked concerns about the need for peaceful and transparent elections in Nigeria, and calls have been made for the relevant authorities to address the underlying issues that led to the protest.

The Nasarawa State Police Command has are yet to issue a statement as at the time of filing this report.