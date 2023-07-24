From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has nullified the election of Mr. Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party as member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Constituency at the House of Representatives.

The tribunal in a judgement on Monday, held that Okolie was not duly sponsored by the Labour Party as he was not a member of the party as at May 28, 2022 when the primary purportedly held.

The tribunal declared the runner up in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly, Ndudi Elumelu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as winner.

Elumelu who is the immediate past Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, had filed his petition, praying the tribunal to disqualify Okolie who was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Details shortly