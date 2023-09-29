Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has just upheld the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The three-member tribunal headed by Justice C.H Ahuchaogu dismissed the petition filed by former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The tribunal held that the petition contained unsubstantiated allegations, noting that it was devoid of merit.

Besides, the tribunal held that the petitioners’ case was merely speculative.

Omo-Agege who came second in the March 18 election has challenged the declaration of Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Details later