Dismisses Atiku, Obi, APM petitions for lacking in merit

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court has affirmed the declaration of Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) as winner of the February 25 presidential election.

This was after the PEPC unanimously dismissed the consolidated petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), the Labour Party and its candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and the Allied Peoples Movement(APM) challenging the outcome of the election for lacking in merit.

Details soon…