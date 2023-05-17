From Godwin Tsa, Abuja
The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has adjourned till Friday, May 19, the pre-hearing of the petition by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.
The tribunal, headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani, fixed the date following failure of parties to agree on documents among other reasons.
Details coming.
