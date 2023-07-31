From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a broadcast to the nation on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 7 pm.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, in a statement advised television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

The broadcast is coming as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), reaffirmed its readiness to occupy the streets of the country on Wednesday to protest the fuel subsidy removal by the current administration, insisting that nobody or any court injunction can stop it.