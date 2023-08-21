From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu Monday swore-in 45 ministers at the State House Conference Center, Abuja.

Also in attendance were the, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Kwara State Governor, Abdulaziz Abdulrahman.

The ministers were sworn-in five in a batch. The first batch comprised of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State Gas in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, and Minister of Education Tahir Maman.

The second batch to be sworn-in are, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of State (Oil), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari.

The third batch of ministers to be sworn-in Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh.

The fourth batch of ministers to be sworn-in Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, Minister of Transportation, Alkali Sa’id, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite, and Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru.

The fifth batch of ministers to be sworn-in Minister of State Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Gwarzo, Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mariya Mahmud, Minister of Housing and Urban development, Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

The sixth batch of ministers to be sworn-in are Minister of State Education, Yusuf Sunumu, Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa, Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, and Minister of State Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim.

The seventh batch of ministers to be sworn-in are Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, Minister of State Environment, Ishak Salako, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.