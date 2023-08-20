…..directs minor amendments to ministry nomenclature, portfolio allocation

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye.

With hours to the swearing-in or ministers, President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

This development came 48 hours after the National Executive Committee of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), had warned President Tinubu that it would resist what it tagged “any misguided step” toward scrapping or submerging the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, stressing that it will create an unfavourable environment with adverse consequences.

In a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the president said the Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon.

The Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled as follows: Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Minister of Interior and Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as Minister of Transportation.

Tinubu said both Ministers of State in the Oil and Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations: Heineken Lokpobiri is the Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources and Ekperipe Ekpo is tnow the Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

The President also approved the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

“All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President”, the statement read.