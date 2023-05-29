Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised that his regime will defend the nation against terror and other criminal element that are threatening its existence.

Tinubu in his inaugural address to nation said the nation will be governed by the rule and that he will ensure that the regime remodel the economy of the country.

He said that electricity will be more affordable and available to all business to ensure growth. Tinubu also said that his ascension to power has brought end to the fuel subsidy regime, urging the Central Bank of Nigeria to work towards unified exchange rate regime.

Details soon…