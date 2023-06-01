From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently holding his first meeting with the service chiefs lead by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

Others are Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Others are the Director-General of the Department of State Service(DSS), Yusuf Bichi; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Recall on Wednesday, he met with Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, to brief the president on the war against corruption.

Details later…