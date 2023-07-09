From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He was elected the the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), that held in Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

In his remarks, President Tinubu said: “We will take democracy seriously. Democracy is very tough but it is the best form of government.”

Details later…