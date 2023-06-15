Alake communication strategist, Ribadu SA security

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight Nigerians as his Special Advisers.

According a statement issued by Director Information in the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, Dele Alake is the Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Yau Darazo, Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs, Wale Edun, Special Adviser, Monetary Policies and Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser, Energy.

Others are Zachaeus Adedeji Special Adviser, Revenue, Nuhu Ribadu, Special Adviser, Security, John Uwajumogu, Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment and Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser, Health.